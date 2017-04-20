Investigators fear worst for missing Plover woman

Plover (WAOW) -- It's been a month since 44-year-old Krista Sypher, a mother from Plover, disappeared.

Given the nature of her disappearance, law enforcement is fearing the worst.

"Knowing her behavior and knowing the way she stayed in touch with people and that not being the case anymore," said Capt. Gary Widder of the Plover Police Department. "That can only lead you to believe that's something's probably happened, certainly happened to her."

Sypher was last seen in her home on March 13, but it wasn't until March 20 that her husband reported her missing.

"We start with the nearest and dearest," said Widder. "Obviously he's a person that we've got to question and talk with. A person of interest for us, absolutely."

Widder said it's often seemingly small details that can lead to breakthroughs in cases like this.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plover Police Department at 715-345-5255.