(WQOW) -- It was an unscripted moment at a White House press briefing Wednesday.

New England Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski crashed the briefing while Press Secretary Sean Spicer was answering question.

Gronkowski: "Sean, you need some help?"

Spicer: "I think I got this"

Gronkowski: "You sure?"

The surprise appearance came shortly after the Patriots' arrival at the White House, where the team was scheduled to meet President Trump in celebration of their 2017 Super Bowl win.