Adopt-A-Pet: Bernard

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bernard!

Bernard is about a year and a half old. He's a medium sized mixed breed. He's a bit shy at first when you first meet him, it just take a little bit for him to warm up to you. Bernard will still need to be neutered. He would not do good in a home with young children, he likes to take things from people so that may not work well with younger kids. He'll need lots of exercise, so keep that in mind.

If you're interested in Bernard, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.