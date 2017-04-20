4/20: Young Professionals Week

Eau Claire (Young Professionals) -- Friday may be the end of the work week for many, but it's the just the start of Young Professionals Week in the Chippewa Valley.

Young Professional (YP) Week Wisconsin 2017 brings together young leaders in 25 communities, at purposefully chosen locations that integrate unique cultural assets with meaningful learning and social interaction. The grassroots statewide program will run April 21 to 28, 2017, with each community presenting a variety of programs that empower young professionals to take ownership and pride in their communities.

YPWeek is for individuals between the ages of 21-40 looking to connect with others and who want to get to know the area a little better. Packets will be available at each event or for pick up at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls Chamber, Eau Claire Chamber, The Complexx, and the State Theatre.

Events are free and participants will have the opportunity to win prizes donated by YP Week partners. More information can be found HERE.

