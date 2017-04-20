Groundbreaking ceremony for K9 tribute at Neillsville veterans park

Neillsville (WQOW) - An area park will have a memorial to honor its four-legged veterans and their handlers.

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park, located in Neillsville, is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the Military Working Dog Tribute.

According to staff with The Highground, the new tribute will honor K9 veterans and their handlers. It will showcase the sacrifice and service they've made in protecting our country.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday. Project leaders hope to dedicate the tribute by the end of this summer.