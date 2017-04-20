16th annual Scrabble Bee to raise funds for Eau Claire literacy center

Eau Claire (WQOW) - They say actions speak louder than words, but that probably doesn't apply to a local event Thursday night. The event is all about words.

The Lismore will soon be buzzing and swarming with people for a night about word play and fun! But in all seriousness, the inability to read or write is a real issue in the Eau Claire area.

On Thursday, Literacy Chippewa Valley will put on its largest fundraiser: the 16th annual Scrabble Bee. The event starts at 6 p.m.

In 2016, Literacy Chippewa Valley provided free lessons to more than 450 adults in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties. Staff provide lessons in reading, writing, math, computer skills and work skills. They also help people prepare for GED and citizenship exams.

The non-profit relies on public support, which is why it hosts the Scrabble Bee event yearly to raise funds for its services. News 18 is proud to be a long-time sponsor of the event.

Thursday night's event will feature three games of Scrabble, which are played throughout the evening. The team with the highest total of points will be named the winner. There will also be a silent auction and raffle prizes.

If you'd like to become a volunteer tutor, or know a student you'd like to refer, give Literacy Chippewa Valley a call at 715-834-0222.