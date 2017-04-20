Pickup truck contents spill on I-94 in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW) - An incident on I-94 in Dunn County caused traffic to be detoured briefly Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol said 50-year-old Theodore L. Anders, from Sheldon, Wis., was traveling eastbound I-94 in a pickup truck that was pulling a flat deck trailer loaded with culverts and concrete slabs.

Authorities said the trailer began to fishtail back and forth, and Anders was unable to control the pickup truck. They said the truck hit a guardrail, and the trailer jack-knifed into the cab of the truck.

Officials said the securement straps on the trailer load broke, and the contents spilled on the roadway. They said an alternate route was briefly put in place but later discontinued since vehicles were able to use the roadway shoulder to get around the scene.

Authorities said Anders was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. They said he was wearing a seat belt at the time. The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.