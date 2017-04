Packers Release 2017 Regular Season Schedule

Green Bay (WQOW) -- The NFL has officially released the Packers' 2017 regular season schedule.

Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 10: Seattle @ Green Bay (3:25 p.m.)

Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 17: Green Bay @ Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)

Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 24: Cincinnati @ Green Bay (3:25 p.m.)

Week 4, Thursday, Sept. 28: Chicago @ Green Bay (7:25 p.m.)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 8: Green Bay @ Dallas (3:25 p.m.)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 15: Green Bay @ Minnesota (12:00 p.m.)

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 22: New Orleans @ Green Bay (12:00 p.m.)

Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 29: BYE WEEK

Week 9, Monday, Nov. 6: Detroit @ Green Bay (7:30 p.m.)

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 12: Green Bay @ Chicago (12:00 p.m.)

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 19: Baltimore @ Green Bay (12:00 p.m.)

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 26: Green Bay @ Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m.)

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 3: Tampa Bay @ Green Bay (12:00 p.m.)

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 10: Green Bay @ Cleveland (12:00 p.m.)

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 17: Green Bay @ Carolina (12:00 p.m.)

Week 16, Saturday, Dec. 23: Minnesota @ Green Bay (7:30 p.m.)

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 31: Green Bay @ Detroit (12:00 p.m.)

Bold denotes Home Game