4/21: The Chippewa Valley Roller Girls present: Hot Pants and Faceplants

Eau Claire (CVRG) -- Your local roller derby team has a bout coming up next weekend, and they want to invite you to cheer them on.

The Chippewa Valley Roller Girls are hosting their January bout, Hot Pants and Faceplants, Saturday April 29 against the Fox Cities Roller Derby.

Doors open at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center at 5:30 p.m. and the first whistle is blown at 6:30 p.m. (That's when the action starts)

Audience members can choose to sit in provided bleacher seating, bring in their own chairs for closer seating, or on the floor in suicide seating (must be 18 or older to sit there).

Tickets are $8.00 in advance, which are available at the VFW on Folsom, the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, The Do-Dodge Inn and the VolumeOne store. You can also purchase tickets online by following THIS LINK. Tickets will be $10 at the door, kids 12 and under are free.