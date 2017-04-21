WINNERS: SpringFest Ticket Giveaway - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WINNERS: SpringFest Ticket Giveaway

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW's ticket giveaway contest for SpringFest has ended.

The winners of the SpringFest ticket giveaway for the week of April 17-April 21 are:

-Christina Coulson

-Cathleen Wilson

-Todd Johnson

-Tom Krogman

-Susan Bertram

You may pick up your pair of tickets at WQOW's front desk. Please be ready to show identification when you arrive. Thank you to all who participated in the ticket giveaway contest! 

