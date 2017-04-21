BANQUET TV dinners being recalled for possible salmonella contam - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

BANQUET TV dinners being recalled for possible salmonella contamination

(WKOW) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services is alerting consumers that "BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese" may have been contaminated with salmonella. 

  • 7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

 The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. For more info on the recall click here .

