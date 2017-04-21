EVENTS: Earth Day is on Saturday

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Several events will take place this weekend in the Eau Claire area in honor of Earth Day.

VOLUNTEER

On Saturday, you may see volunteers cleaning up our city. Below are events taking place in the Chippewa Valley:

Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup will take place around Eau Claire. Volunteers will clean the areas of city parks, neighborhood playgrounds, picnic areas, recreational trails, downtown streets and some dog parks. Some volunteers will prepare flowerbeds for spring planting. For more information, contact Marybeth Berry at 715-829-5039.

Chippewa Falls Downtown Earth Day Cleanup will cleanup the Chippewa Falls downtown area. More than 150 volunteers will pick up trash along the riverfront to Cedar Street. For more information, contact Chippewa Falls Main Street at 715-723-6661.

RECYCLE

If you're doing some spring cleaning on Saturday, you can get rid of some of your old electronics at little to no cost. First Choice in Eau Claire will recycle computers and most electronics for free. All appliances, TVs and CRT tube monitors will have reduced prices. For more information, contact First Choice at 715-833-2005.

EARTH DAY SUPPORT

There will be more than 500 marches taking place across the country this weekend, including one in Eau Claire. The "People's Climate Movement" is to celebrate Earth Day and raise awareness about the environment and climate. The "March for Science and Climate" movement in Eau Claire will start on Saturday at 10 a.m. from UW-Eau Claire Phillips Hall to Phoenix Park.

STAY ACTIVE

The Eau Claire YMCA is hosting free, open gymnastics at the Eau Claire YMCA Gymnastics & Tennis Center, located at 229 Moore Street in Eau Claire. The free, open gymnastics is on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. As part of its initiative, anyone can pick up a free "Healthy Kids Day Passport", which is filled with several family activities to do around the Eau Claire area, from the Eau Claire YMCA, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, Altoona Public Library or Kristo Orthodontics. The passport can also be used as a free day pass for kids at the Eau Claire YMCA during the weeks of April 17-29. Once a child completes five different activities in the passport, they can turn it in at the Y for a chance to win a prize.