Metal bench goes missing, Eau Claire community steps in

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Community members are coming together to replace a metal bench that went missing near Eau Claire's north side on Thursday.

Julia Allen, from Eau Claire, went to Facebook after a black metal bench she purchased for a neighbor went missing. In her Facebook post, she wrote:

“We purchased it for our 92-year-old neighbor, who can only walk to the corner and then needs to sit for ½ hour to walk back home”.

Allen said the bench was installed in the ground near a bus stop at the corner of North Lane and Edwards Street in Eau Claire, located near St. Olaf's Catholic Church.

Allen said the bench was taken around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, and it appeared someone may have taken it away in a red truck. She said the person may have accidentally thought it was put out as garbage or for “Free”.

Since sharing the incident on social media, Allen said seven people from the Eau Claire area have offered to donate benches to replace the one missing. She said one area man plans to start building a wooden bench this weekend. In addition, she said another person is volunteering to make a sign that says:

“This bench is here to rest your bones. Please don't remove it – this is it's home! So sit a spell, enjoy the view. A world filled with kindness begins with you!”

Allen said she is asking whoever took the metal bench to return it to her. She can be reached at 715-563-3691 or email: juliaallen002@msn.com.