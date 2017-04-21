Eau Claire garden expert shares early planting tips

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It is a beautiful day, but gardening gurus said we shouldn't let spring fever fool us into planting anything too early.

May's Floral Garden in Eau Claire said right now, we should only be planting pansies and cold-crop veggies, including broccoli, radish, peas and lettuce.

Temperatures may be below freezing on Friday night, but May's Floral staff said you should only be worried if you recently planted something fresh. Those should be covered with a sheet or towel. Staff said cold-crop veggies and pansies should be okay unless it gets below 28 degrees.

May's Floral said the typical rule of thumb is to not plant anything else before May 15.

Angie Willier, the manager at May's Floral Garden, said staff are open to any questions you may have about gardening but cannot answer what your ground temperature is. She said you can use a soil thermometer or call UW-Extension for help.

“It is very important that your ground temperature be 60 degrees or above before you actually plant any of your annuals in there, except for your cold crops,” Willier said.

Those who want to get their hands dirty can start clearing out perennial beds, removing dead plant material or wet mulch that can grow mold. May's Floral staff also recommend putting down preemergent to stop the weeds before they pop up.