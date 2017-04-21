Eleva-Strum students, local businesses clean up their communities ahead of Earth Day

Eleva (WQOW) - Students at the School District of Eleva-Strum kicked off their Earth Day celebrations a little bit early this year.

On Friday, more than 200 kids from the high school and middle school helped clean up their communities. Some picked up city parks while others cleared brush from neighbors' yards.

The school district's Earth Day event has been going on for three years, and this year, some local companies, like Gold 'n Plump, Marten Transport and Jamf Software, got involved in the environmental effort.

Jamf donated money so the school was able to buy tools for the students to use for years to come.

"It's all about giving back to the community. We work here. We live here, sometimes we play here,” said Greg Maki, an employee with Jamf Software who volunteered at Friday's event. “We just want to help out and clean the place up so that other people want to come here and do the same thing."

Chad Hanson, the clean up coordinator, said the school district's event goes beyond cleaning up the community. “It's about thanking the community for supporting the education of our students here and giving back to them,” Hanson said.

Hanson said the event keeps getting bigger every year. In fact, they're thinking about adding another day of service sometime in the fall. If you need help with yard work or taking care of your lawn this spring, you can contact Chad Hanson at 715-695-2696 or email at hansonc@essschools.k12.wi.us.

Here is a list of events happening on Earth Day in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls that you can participate in.