51st annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival underway

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Downtown Eau Claire might be looking and sounding more like Chicago on Broadway this weekend.

For the 51st annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival, the 52nd Street performances will be kicking off on Barstow Street. There are groups coming from all over the Midwest to be in Eau Claire this weekend.

Gweni Smith, the director of Eau Claire Jazz Festival, said the festival has really put Eau Claire on the musical map.

"The music scene is growing so much in Eau Claire, and I think that this is a big place that so many of the music scene people have come from, jazz in their schools,” Smith said. “I think it's really important to continue that so that we have new people who are changing the music industry."

Performances are going on all night long around downtown Friday night. The events will also kick back up early Saturday morning. Organizers said there are clinics for all skill sets, so if you've always wanted to pick up some brass, now's the time to give it a shot.