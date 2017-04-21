DA: Crandon man raped 5 girls, got 1 pregnant, did crude abortion

A Crandon man raped five young girls, getting one of them pregnant and then performed a crude abortion on her, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew Christenson, 33, is charged with 14 felonies, including sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child and child abuse. The victims ranged in age from 12 to 17.

The charges involve incidents in January 2010, December 2012, August 2015 and April 2016.

Christenson impregnated one of the girls when she was in the sixth grade and later performed an abortion on her, the complaint said.

The girls told investigators Christenson gave them alcohol and marijuana, beat them and threatened them, the complaint said.

A boy,13, told investigators Christenson locked him a closet for punishment one weekend and fed him only a potato, the complaint said.

Christenson, who is jailed on a $75,000 cash bond, faces a maximum of 454 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to court records..

