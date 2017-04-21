Are you recycling the right way?

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many of us do our part to protect the planet by recycling, but are recycling the right way?



You might be confused about which products should be pitched and which ones can be given new life through recycling. Andrew Holland, the co-owner of ProVyro Waste Services, told News 18 he believes people across the Chippewa Valley are committed to cutting down on their waste.



Though he said many are surprised to learn that Styrofoam isn't recyclable at most places because it's so light and break apart easily, making it difficult to process.



"When it's getting crush in the garbage truck, it kind of goes everywhere," Holland said. "So, when you're taking it to a processing facility, how do you reclaim that and then go recycle it?"



Other things that can't be tossed in with the recycling include glass, other than bottles and jars, electronics, cords and batteries, plastic bags and greasy cardboard like pizza boxes. Shredded paper can be recycled as long as it's in a closed paper bag and bottle caps can be as well, as long as they're screwed back onto the bottle.



The rules for recycling plastic can vary by locations, so Holland recommends contacting your garbage service provider and asking them what items are accepted. ProVyro customers can find a list on the company's website.



Follow the link for a list of items the Eau Claire County Recycling Program will accept, as well as drop-off times and locations.

Follow the link for a list of items the Chippewa County Recycling Program will accept, as well as drop-off times and locations.