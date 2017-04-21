Wisconsin prepares education plan under lawsuit threat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin state education department is about to release a far-reaching school performance plan under threat of a lawsuit and increasing scrutiny from the Republican-controlled Legislature.



The draft plan is scheduled to be made public April 28. It affects every public school student in the state and has been in the works for months by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.



The plan will set Wisconsin K-12 education policy for years and cover such things as how to measure the performance of schools, students and teachers and what to do about those not meeting the standards.



Some Republican lawmakers say they haven't been involved enough and attorneys from the state chamber of commerce and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty are threatening a lawsuit over the process of writing the plan.

