Madison (WQOW) -- Prior to Friday night's Wisconsin Badgers Spring Football Game, eleven high school players are recognized as members of National Football Foundation (Wisconsin Chapter) Scholar Athlete Team.



The group includes Jake Burns (Eau Claire Regis), Seth Hause (Stanley-Boyd), and Jace LaBuda (Menomonie). Minimum requirements for being considered for the team include at least a 3.5 GPA, on-field accomplishments, as well as community service.