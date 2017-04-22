Opening day celebration held at Jeffers Park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you build it, they will come. Saturday, a field of dreams became a reality in Eau Claire.



An opening day ceremony was held at Jeffers Park on Eau Claire's north side.



After three years of planning, and fundraising more than 400-thousand dollars, hundreds of kids took their first swings of the season on the new five-field complex.

Project leaders told News 18 they are grateful for all the donations and support.



"I was just thinking this morning, we plotted out the idea at my kitchen table four years ago with our fast pitch organization, and I never would have guessed we'd be here today," said Jodi Thesing-Ritter. "We're so excited to have an official opening day to begin a great season at Jeffers Road."



Donations are still needed. They want to add walking trails, lights and landscaping. If you are interested in donating, you can do so here.

