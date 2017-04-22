Hundreds help clean up Eau Claire on Earth Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You might not know it, but Earth Day originated right here in Wisconsin. Now, more than 1 billion people in 162 countries take part in the tradition, including Eau Claire.



More than 600 people worked around town Saturday morning. Some picked up garbage or swept sidewalks. Others cleared weeds and dead flowers from planters leftover from last summer.



Kyran Hamill with Downtown Eau Claire said the community has a lot of pride about the city, especially downtown, so they want it to look nice.

"It is community engagement, it's people taking responsibility for their community, and getting out on a Saturday morning, and coming out to our city and the parks and our trails and making our city a beautiful place to be, Hamill said."

