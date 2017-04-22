Hundreds participate in March for Science in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - While some spent Earth Day cleaning up, thousands of others marched in support of science and the impact they say it has on our planet every day.



Eau Claire's march, from UW-Eau Claire to Phoenix Park, was one of more than 600 similar marches taking place around the world Saturday.



Participants said the event is meant to bring people from different backgrounds and political beliefs together.



"Our values are that science has a role in policy making, and we absolutely don't care what politicians or what party support it," said marcher James Boulter. "What we're here for is to advocate in a positive way for the role of science in society, not to march against something, not to protest against something. So, this is a really positive march, a really family-friendly march and hopefully a really impactful march."



Marchers said there is no planet 'b' so, it is important to protect what we have.