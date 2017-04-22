Cops shut down Waukesha Earth Day event after too many people show up

Waukesha (WISN) -- Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning as people flocked to drop off items at St. Vincent de Paul's "Just Bring It" event. But the line was too long, and police ended up shutting down the event two hours early.

Waukesha police told WISN 12 News they were called to assist by St. Vincent de Paul because the event attracted more people than anticipated. The situation was getting out of hand, so they shut down the drop-off early.

"A lot of people were yelling and screaming. I saw a couple of ladies crying because they were waiting in a line about an hour. (The) cops said the lines were just so long. They said it was a hazard," dock worker Anthony Lopez said.

Lopez said traffic was backed up all the way to downtown Waukesha.

"It's very disappointing. I think we had a great thing going while it lasted. The community showed up. It was fun," dock worker Jason Zold said. "(People) were very upset. They were baffled. They didn't know what to say."

The reason the event was so popular was that St. Vincent de Paul was accepting a wide range of items with no disposal fees, including televisions.

"Took in 1,100, 1,200 TVs alone yesterday (Friday), not counting all the other stuff," Lopez said.

People from West Bend to Milwaukee's east side made the trip to Waukesha to try and drop off items.

"I think we learned a lot from this. We'll try to organize it a little better next time. We never realized there'd be that many people," Lopez said.