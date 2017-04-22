Hundreds of volunteers from different faiths help pack meals for refugees

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Local religious leaders are coming together with their congregations to feed refugees overseas. But the Interfaith event is also a chance for people of all faiths to show solidarity.

At a time when religious unity seems hard to come by, this interfaith community service project aims to try and use unity to do even more in the world. More than 700 volunteers from multiple faith communities came together Saturday at the Islamic Center of Milwaukee to pack close to 175,000 meals, all being shipped to feed Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Organizers say this all-day food-packing event is an opportunity for Milwaukee to make a statement that Milwaukee's true strength comes not from division, but from unity, as faith leaders from all walks of life acknowledge these are the actions that truly build spiritual power.

"In America, many of us are very, very blessed,” event organizer Nisreen Atta said. "So I think it's important. I think many people find it's important to help people who are more in need."

"Just even within our own communities, recognizing that we're all in this together," said vicar Joe Wilkinson, with Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. "That we're all trying to make our community a little bit better place. Honoring and respecting one another, and coming arm in arm in these ways, we can find common ground."

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.