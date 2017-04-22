Raptors Tie Series, Beat Bucks 87-76

By GENARO C. ARMAS

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 87-76 in a defensive slugfest on Saturday to tie their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at two games apiece.



Kyle Lowry had 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Raptors, who turned up their intensity before a hostile road crowd after getting embarrassed in a 27-point loss to Milwaukee in Game 3.



Toronto's tested backcourt reverted to its playmaking form, especially the resurgent DeRozan. He was 12 of 22 from the field after missing all eight of his attempts in Game 3.



The Raptors seized home-court advantage back in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is Monday at the Air Canada Centre.



The game was tied at halftime before Toronto slowly edged away in the second half, building a 10-point lead with 4 minutes left on Norman Powell's 3-pointer.



Tony Snell led Milwaukee with 19 points.