President Trump to hold rally in Pennsylvania on night of White House Correspondents Dinner

Washington D.C. (ABC News) -- President Trump, who previously announced that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner next Saturday night, said over the weekend that he will instead hold a rally for supporters that night in Pennsylvania.

The president announced the rally in a tweet on Saturday.

The rally will take place at 7:30 p.m. the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to the president's absence at the correspondents dinner, no members of the White House staff are planning to attend either.

