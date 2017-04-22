Nathan Stanley Competing to be Starting QB for Iowa

Iowa City, IA (WQOW) -- Menomonie's Nathan Stanley has a chance to make his mark at Iowa.

The former Mustang standout is currently competing for the starting Quarterback position on the Hawkeyes' roster, and he's currently listed as the number one option on the depth chart. Stanley had a decent showing at Friday night's Black and Gold Spring Game - he finished 5 of 14 with a touchdown pass, but only threw for 24 yards. Needless to say, he knows there's plenty to work on.

"We've just got a long ways to go, still working on some teamwork, some chemistry, still getting everything in the playbook," Stanley explains, "I mean for the first time coming out playing live, I think we did alright. We've still got a long ways to go though. It's definitely tough, but I mean, that is part of the game. It's what we signed up for so it's a new challenge and I'm trying to get right on it and do the best I can."

Stanley will try to earn the starting role before the 2017 season begins - the Hawkeyes open up against Wyoming on September 2nd.