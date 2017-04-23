Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor set to open May 20

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We first told you about Blayne Midthun's dream to start Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor downtown back in September, and again in October when he won Downtown Eau Claire Incorporated's Jump-Start top prize of $5,000. Now, he is ready to announce when it will officially open.

The inspiration for the project came from Midthun's late father, who was nicknamed Ramone. Midthun said he thinks it is a project his dad would be proud of.



The first day of business will be Saturday, May 20. They will have 24 flavors of ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream out of Madison.



Midthun told News 18 that flooring and cabinets will be completed within the next week or two, and everything will be ready to go for the opening, which will put a cherry on top of his vision.



"This has only been a dream of ours for the past few years now, and it seems like it's really come together really quickly," Midthun said. "The building itself has really come a long way. I know it seems to a lot of people that we still have a long ways to go, but the end is near, the rest is going to be the fun stuff now."



Midthun is in the process of hiring about ten employees, most who will be part-time and seasonal.