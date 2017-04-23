Eau Claire FD fights early morning garage fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Fire Department was called to a residential structure fire early Sunday morning, but crews were able to confine the blaze to the garage.



According to the ECFD, witnesses reported visible flames coming from the structure on the 3000 block of White Oak Lane just before 1:30 a.m. Three engines, one ladder truck, and two medic units responded to the scene. When they got there, crews saw fire coming from the side of the garage.



They say the Eau Claire Police Department helped evacuate everyone inside of the home and once fire crews knew people were safely out, they launched an offensive fire attack. The fire was confined to the garage and put out. Fortunately, no one was hurt.



The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the ECFD estimates it caused about $20,000 in damage.