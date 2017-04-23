Action City hosts fundraiser for Eau Claire's Beacon House

Eau Claire (WQOW) - When we think of a triathlon, running, biking and swimming come to mind. Sounds tiring, right? Well, Sunday night was a triathlon that just about anyone could partake in.

Action City was host to a float, fly and pie fundraiser for the Beacon House in Eau Claire.



Competitors were challenged to a game on dodge ball while jumping on a trampoline, racing go carts and eating a 17-inch pizza pie.



Executive Director of Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley,Kelly Christianson, said the non-profit made $15,000 off of sponsorships alone, which will go a long way toward funding their programs.



"What this does is it gives us unrestricted dollars," Christianson said. "There's no strings attached, it's not government funding that tells you exactly how to do it, it's not some grant that tells you exactly what to do. It's dollars that we can spend however we need to"



Staff at the Beacon House said last year, 96 percent of families that stayed with them were able to find permanent housing.