Catching Up with Menomonie's Joe Vavra, Former Express Pitcher Jordan Zimmermann

Target Field, Minneapolis (WQOW) -- The 2016 Twins got off to a tough start losing their first nine games. They were 5-12 after 17 games.

Suffice to say things are going much better in 2017.

After a 4-0 start, tied for the second best in team history, they're 8-9 after 17 games. Twins Bench Coach Joe Vavra, a Menomonie resident and Chippewa Falls native, says it has to do with the team's different mentality.

"I'll tell you what there was urgency and a commitment in spring training," Vavra explains, "Everyone came out with refocused energy and our daily plan was just so much more detail oriented and just much more productive. We came off a good year in '15 and everyone was feeling pretty good about themselves, but this year, after that tough year, everybody remembers those 103 losses and they want to do something about it. So there was a lot of more dedication to their craft, just tuning it up a little bit."

Minnesota has come back to Earth a little bit since their fast start, but Vavra says there's still plenty of positives the team can build off of moving forward, "Well we've had pretty good pitching, pretty good starting pitching and we have to maintain that. Our bullpen has to come through. Our offense is young so they have to get more experience. They're not giving away at bats like you saw the better part of last year. The concentration level is so much better in terms of at bats, but they're still young. They're over aggressive at times and under aggressive at others."

The Twins did not face Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann Sunday afternoon - the former Eau Claire Express hurler will get the start Tuesday's game for the Tigers against the Mariners, and despite some troubles early on, he says he's rounding into form.

"It's going alright. I had one rough start, but other than that I feel good and I feel healthy. The ball's coming out good so that's the main thing. It's just a matter of tweaking a few things and getting back out there every five days."

At this stage in his career, Zimmermann is less concerned about his stat line and more focused on how he feels, "I'm basically just trying to stay healthy, that's the big thing for me this year. Obviously last year was pretty rough, it was a tough season for me so I'm just trying to stay healthy and I feel great right now."

The Twins fell to the Tigers 13-4 in this afternoon's game, dropping Minnesota to 8-10 on the season.