Chippewa Fire District under burning ban

Chippewa Co. (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Fire District is under a burning ban as of Sunday.



Officials said due to the high fire danger people in the towns of Hallie, Howard, Lafayette and Wheaton, along with residents in the village of Lake Hallie, are prohibited from burning.



That means no burning debris piles, or in barrels or near grassy or wooded areas until the fire danger goes down. They say campfires are allowed, though strongly discourage, but only to cook for keep warm and should be closely monitored.