DEVELOPING STORY: Unconfirmed reports of a body recovered from the Chippewa River

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many people noticed a heavy police presence near Eau Claire's North Crossing Sunday. As of now, News 18 is hearing unconfirmed reports that a body was recovered from the Chippewa River.



Crews from the Eau Claire Police Department, along with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue were on the scene for hours Sunday. News 18 also heard the coroner was also called to the scene.



News 18 has been told authorities from Chippewa County are handling the case as it goes forward, but we are still waiting on confirmation, and more information, about the situation.



This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.