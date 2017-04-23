LATEST: Police ID body found in Chippewa River

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Authorities have identified the body that was recovered from the Chippewa River on Sunday.

Authorities said on October 22, 2016, officers with the Chippewa Falls Police Department tried to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Brandon Reitan from Rice Lake. They said Reitan led officers in a car chase west of Chippewa Falls into the Town of Wheaton. Police later found the vehicle south of County Highway X near the Chippewa River in the Town of Wheaton.

Officials said they searched the area for a number of days but failed to locate Reitan. Authorities said it was suspected Reitan fled to the Chippewa River and may have attempted to cross the river.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., Eau Claire police officers responded to a call from a boater, on the Chippewa River near the North Crossing, about a report of a body in the water. Police located the body and recovered a wallet with a driver's license identifying it was Reitan.

News 18 spoke with Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk on Monday, who said it appears Reitan may have been in the Chippewa River since October 2016.

Authorities said an autopsy was performed Monday morning at an area hospital on the body. They said the coroner's initial finding is that Reitan died from drowning.

