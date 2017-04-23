POLICE: Body found in Chippewa River solves 6-month case

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Law enforcement officials believe 28-year-old Brandon Reitan, from Rice Lake, had been in the river since October 2016.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Reitan was involved in a police chase that started in Chippewa Falls in October 2016 and later went to Eau Claire County. Authorities said they lost sight of him but later found his car near the Chippewa River. A search continued for a number of days using helicopters and K-9's.

Authorities said Reitan was not seen again until Sunday when a fisherman came across his body around 7 p.m. Eau Claire police arrived and, upon a search of the body, found a wallet and drivers license that matched Reitan's identity.

An autopsy Monday morning in Eau Claire confirmed his identity because of the found drivers license and tattoos on his body.

The autopsy also shows Reitan died from drowning. Kowalczyk said their sympathies are with the family but are glad to have closure as a department.

"It becomes difficult from the day that this person had come up missing,” Kowalczyk said. “We, the sheriff's department, and the city police department were pretty adamant that Mr. Reitan, after he fled his vehicle, attempted to cross the river and that's where he ended up."

Kowalczyk said he is not sure why it took the body so long to surface and said it would have been much more difficult to identify Reitan if his ID had not been in his wallet.

News 18 noticed Monday that online, many people have been sharing a story from 2011 when the body of a UW-Eau Claire student was pulled from the Chippewa River. News 18 wants to make clear these two incidents are not related.

Posted on April 24, 2017:

Posted on April 24, 2017:

