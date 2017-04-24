Wisconsin State Best Warrior Competition goes beyond limits

Fort McCoy (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin State Best Warrior Competition brought out the best of the best at Fort McCoy this weekend. Soldiers from around the state gathered to test their physical and mental strengths.

Being part of the National Guard requires hard work and dedication. The Wisconsin State Best Warrior Competition recognized soldiers who go above and beyond.

"Just an incredible opportunity for soldiers to shine and for us to really recognize our top soldiers in the state of Wisconsin," said State Command Sergeant Major Rafael Conde with the National Guard.

Soldiers experienced physical tests from push-ups and sit-ups to a 12-mile hike carrying 35 pounds of gear. That hike had to be finished within three hours.

"This was my first actual 12-mile ruck," said Jose Montez IV a 74D Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist.

Specialist Montez was the first to finish the hike.

"You would walk one telephone pole then walk two. That way, you could keep a good pace doing that. Then, there came a time when there was no telephone poles," said Specialist Montez. "Then, I had to improvise and start using markers on the roads."

The soldiers tested their marksmanship by target-shooting rifles before assembling weapons in the dark. The competition also included interviews and a written test.

"It's just making yourself a better soldier, making sure that you're ready to go," said State Command Sergeant Major Conde. "What we do in combat is tough, and this is what they're trying to do is make themselves as good as possible."

It was all about being the best soldier you could be.

"Push yourself to very limits of your body and your knowledge," said State Command Sergeant Major Conde.

And the soldiers did not leave their experiences in Fort McCoy.

"Hopefully, they take that back to their units and make everybody better soldiers as well," State Command Sergeant Major Conde.

The soldiers at the Wisconsin State Best Warrior Competition qualified to compete based on their performance in Best Warrior competitions at lower levels. Soldiers walked away with a sense of accomplishment and performance-based awards.

Specialist Robert Kniprath was named the 2017 State Soldier of the Year. Staff Sergeant Talon Dumke was named the 2017 Non-Commission Officer (NCO) of the Year.