Mild Hogs come together to ride and give back to La Crosse

La Crosse (WXOW) -- If you enjoy being outside, own a moped or a scooter, and want to give back, check out the Mild Hogs.

A group of scooter enthusiasts, the Mild Hogs come together to ride around the La Crosse area. The Mild Hogs formed in 2009, and now, after taking a short break, they are ready to ride this summer.

On Sunday's ride, the Mild Hogs brought non-perishable food to donate to the WAFER Program. They will continue collecting donations for the WAFER Program throughout the year.

Sue Kile, member of the Mild Hogs, said joining the scooter club gives you a chance to explore the area.

"We do runs in different areas," said Kile. "We've gone to Sparta. We've gone up the bluff. We've done Goose Island. We've done community tours."

Kile said donating to the WAFER Program is a way to give back to the community and help those in need.

She said another benefit of riding a scooter is the low cost of filling up the tank. She said riding a scooter is an economically smart decision.

The Mild Hogs has 26 riders. Anyone with a moped or scooter is invited to join. Visit the Mild Hogs Facebook page for information about rides.

Members of the Mild Hog want to remind riders that for a scooter above 50 cc, you must have a driver's license. For scooters above 125 cc, you must have a motorcycle license.