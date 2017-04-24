"Out of The Darkness" Walk for suicide prevention in Madison

Madison (WKOW) -- Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students.

Hundreds gathered on the UW-Madison campus Sunday for the annual "Out of the Darkness" walk. The event helps raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Organizers say last year, 33 percent of UW students reported being too depressed to function at some point throughout the year.



"I didn't necessarily want to die, but I also knew I could not go on living the way that I was," says one speaker. "One night, I decided to take my life. When I woke up alive the next morning, I felt crushed. Looking back, I'm so grateful that I lived."

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).