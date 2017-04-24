Bus ignites in flames in Yosemite, Wisconsin high school students not hurt

Yosemite National Park (WKOW) -- A group of local high school students on a trip to Yosemite National Park escaped getting hurt after the bus they arrived in caught fire.

Nikki Lisiecki said it happened sometime Friday outside of the Yosemite Valley Lodge, where the group from Wisconsin Heights High School in Mazomanie were staying.

The flames got so intense, it caused one of the tires to explode.

Lisiecki said the group had come back from hiking. She was on the phone with her mom when it all happened.

“I like just thought it was our bus driver like smoking by the bus at first. And I really didn't think anything of it until I came back. And it was like really, really dark and it was getting heavier. And I’m like, I’m like 'Mom, I really have to go. There's a fire.' And then a bunch of other people started noticing, like right away,” Lisiecki said.

Lisiecki said no one was on the bus when it caught fire and no one was injured. She said she doesn't know exactly how the fire started.

The students were at Yosemite for a field ecology class. They were given a new bus and are expected back Tuesday.