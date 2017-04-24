15th annual Beer, Wine and Cheese Fest in La Crosse

La Crosse (WXOW) -- A sure sign of spring in the La Crosse area, as thousands gathered for the 15th annual Beer, Wine and Cheese Fest on Saturday.

The festivities kicked off on Friday evening, with the Taster's Eve, but on Saturday, 3,500 attendees had the opportunity to taste over 200 brews, 45 wine samples and a variety of cheeses.

The event sold out within five days of the tickets going on sale.

"La Crosse has a lot of opportunities for a lot of different things to do. There's a lot going on, there's outdoor recreation, the beautiful river, the beautiful bluffs with so much to do it's kind of a symbolic gesture at the same thing there's beer wine and cheese you know they are not the exact same thing, but there's a little bit of everything, In La Crosse you really can do a little bit of everything. "

New in 2017, is the Bacon Blood Brunch which will take place on Sunday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fest grounds.