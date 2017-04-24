Adopt-A-Pet: Baylee

Meet our Pet of the Day: Baylee!

Baylee is almost five years old. She's a gray tabby cat, a pretty color. She is already spayed. Baylee can be a bit timid at first, but once she gets used to her surroundings she'll be right by your side. She does just fine with other cats, and even some dogs. Baylee likes to be brushed, and some scratched, and of course she likes cat toys. Baylee was surrendered along with another cat named Bella, they'll be fine if they're adopted into separate homes but it's always an option to take them together.

If you're interested in Baylee (and maybe Bella too), you can contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.