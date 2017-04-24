4/24: MemberSolar Tours

Eau Claire (Eau Claire Energy Cooperative) -- Tours are being offered at Eau Claire Energy Cooperative's new MemberSolar facility.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 interested co-op members can head to MemberSolar (8214 Highway 12, between Eau Claire and Fall Creek) for a tour.

People will be able to see up close the local clean renewable MemberSolar facility which is now over a year old. Officially energized in January of last year, MemberSolar is the largest community solar facility in Wisconsin. It contains 2,816 solar panels on a five acre plot at the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative headquarters on Highway 12 between Eau Claire and Fall Creek.

The Cooperative has been recognized at the local, state and national levels for this innovative way of providing local renewable energy. More than an electric supplier, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative is a leader in providing renewable energy options and offering successful energy efficiency programs.

Tours and refreshments will be available May 13, and co-op members will be able to sign up for subscriptions to help defray their electric costs through December 31, 2035.

Learn more about this local clean renewable energy source HERE.