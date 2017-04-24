Eau Claire Co. deputy involved in crash near Fairchild

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A local deputy sheriff was involved in a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to a press release sent from the Wisconsin State Patrol, an Eau Claire County deputy was traveling westbound on Highway 12, near Fairchild, when he pulled over to the westbound shoulder. Authorities said the deputy was attempting to make a U-turn to stop behind a tow truck, which was removing a vehicle from the eastbound shoulder.

Authorities said during this turning maneuver, the deputy's squad did not have any emergency lights or siren activated and was hit in the left front fender by another vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Highway 12.

Officials said two people in the other vehicle were taken to area hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.