RECALL: Jalapeño chips made by Frito-Lay

PLANO, TX (WKOW) -- Frito-Lay is recalling Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips because of the possibility of Salmonella in the seasoning.

The recall is voluntary. No one has gotten sick, according to the company. Frito-Lay says this is a direct result of a supplier's recent recall of a seasoning blend they use.

The products covered by this recall were distributed in retail stores and via foodservice, vending and other channels throughout the U.S.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are impacted or being recalled. Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not impacted or being recalled.

If you bought these products, Frito-Lay says do not eat them. Frito-Lay is also working to remove the items from store shelves.

If you have any questions, you can call 866-272-9393 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. If you want a reimbursement, visit this site. To see larger pictures of the products, visit www.fritolay.com