UPDATE: Committee approves bills to fight homelessness in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Proposals designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin have won approval by the Legislature's budget committee.

The Joint Finance Committee voted unanimously to pass the measures Monday. They could be taken up by the full Legislature next week.

The bills have won praise from housing advocates who have applauded lawmakers for addressing the problem of homelessness for the first time in years.

One proposal that has drawn widespread praise would create an Interagency Council on Homelessness to establish a statewide policy to prevent and end homelessness. The council would include state agency leaders and representatives from groups that serve the homeless population. It's designed to increase collaboration and provide flexibility in addressing homelessness.

The other bill would make $75,000 available to a single city in a pilot project designed to help the homeless find work.

