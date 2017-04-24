Crews respond to water rescue on Lake Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) – Local emergency crews responded to a water rescue call early Monday afternoon.

Altoona and Township fire and rescue crews said three people were each using an inflatable kayak on Lake Altoona when they began drifting from shore. Authorities said wind was a factor in today's incident.

Fire and rescue crews said one person was able to row her way back to shore, but two people needed to be rescued. They said no one was injured.

Officials said the three people were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. Authorities said they will not be ticketed.