Polk Co. man dies after car goes airborne, hits trees and power pole

Polk County (WQOW) - Authorities responded to a crash in the Town of Laketown shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday.

In a press release, Polk County authorities said a 25-year-old man from rural Milltown was driving his SUV northbound on County Highway Z/220th Street when it left the road, impacted a driveway, went airborne and rolled. Sheriffs deputies said the vehicle hit trees and a power pole. They said the vehicle was entangled in powerlines.

Polk County authorities said the driver was dead on scene. They are withholding identification of the driver pending notification to the family.