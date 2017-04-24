Polk Co. man dies after car goes airborne, hits trees and power - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Polk Co. man dies after car goes airborne, hits trees and power pole

Posted:

Polk County (WQOW) - Authorities responded to a crash in the Town of Laketown shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday.

In a press release, Polk County authorities said a 25-year-old man from rural Milltown was driving his SUV northbound on County Highway Z/220th Street when it left the road, impacted a driveway, went airborne and rolled. Sheriffs deputies said the vehicle hit trees and a power pole. They said the vehicle was entangled in powerlines.

Polk County authorities said the driver was dead on scene. They are withholding identification of the driver pending notification to the family. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.