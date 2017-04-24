UPDATE: Polk Co. authorities ID man in fatal crash

Polk County (WQOW) - A rural Milltown man has died after his car left the roadway and hit several trees and a power pole on Monday.

In a press release, Polk County deputy sheriffs said 27-year-old Aaron J. Thompson, of rural Milltown, was driving his SUV northbound on County Highway Z/220th Street when it left the roadway. Authorities said Thompson's SUV impacted a driveway, went airborne and rolled. They said the vehicle hit trees and a power pole before it became entangled in powerlines.

Officials said Thompson died on scene. This is the third fatal crash in Polk County in 2017.

Posted on April 24, 2017:

