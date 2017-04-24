Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park bids return higher than expected

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Bids for Phase II of the Chippewa Falls Downtown Riverfront Park came in higher than expected, according to city officials.

Phase II will include adding amphitheaters, public bathrooms and more. The city expected the price tag to be around $2 million, but the lowest bid that came in for the project was nearly $2.6 million from Heartland Contractors.

Mayor Greg Hoffman said since the bid came in higher than anticipated, they may remove a few items that are not necessary for the park. The Chippewa Falls Board of Public Works met to consider the bid and make recommendations to Chippewa Falls Common Council Monday night.

RELATED LINK: Chippewa Riverfront project nearing fundraising goal

RELATED LINK: Chippewa Riverfront project gears up for phase two